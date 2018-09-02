Four Naxals, Including Woman Cadre Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter: Cops

An Insas rifle, a 303 rifle and two country-made guns have been found.

Four naxals, including a local commander and a woman cadre, were killed today in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, the police said.

At least two of the four ultras had a reward of Rs. 5 lakh each, on their heads, according to police.

The gunfight took place at around 2:30 pm in the Gumiyabeda village forest under Kukrajhor police station, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Narayanpur superintendent of police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

The patrolling team was cordoning off jungles of Gumiyabeda on inputs about the presence of naxals in Kukrajhor when the encounter occurred, he said.

The ultras fled the spot and entered the dense forest after a brief exchange of fire, Mr Shukla said During the search, security personnel found the bodies of four naxals at the encounter site, the SP said.

An Insas rifle, a 303 rifle and two country-made guns were also found, Mr Shukla said.

The two slain cadres, who were carrying the rewards, were identified as Ratti, commander of Jhara LOS (local organisation squad) and Somlu, an area committee member of the Nelnar Area Committee, he said.

The identity of other two ultras is yet to be ascertained, the SP added.