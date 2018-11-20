Four Maoists Arrested In Jharkhand's Dumka District

Police recovered bullets and explosives from the arrested Maoists (Representational)

Four Maoists have been arrested along with arms and ammunition in Dumka district, a senior police officer said today.

Superintendent of Police, Kishore Kaushal told reporters in Jharkhand's Dumka that the four Maoists identified as Babujan Hembram (23), Govind Hembram (20), Baburam Tudu (22) and Nelson Hembram (35) were arrested Monday from Saldaha village.

Mr Kaushal said the police got a tip-off during long range patrolling by SSB and the district police personnel that three Maoists of the squad of Maoist leader Tala alias Sahadev Rai alias Agni were sent to the house of Babujan Hembram to bring stored explosives and bullets.

The security forces surrounded Babujan Hembrams house on November 19 and arrested all the four, including Babujan, the SP said.

A total 566 bullets - 430 of INSAS rifles and 136 of AK-47 - 10 electronic gelatine, 11 detonators and a laptop were seized from their possession, the SP said.