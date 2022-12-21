Four Kidney Transplants Within 24 Hours At Hyderabad Hospital

In a feat that gave a new lease of life to four patients suffering from end-stage kidney failure, the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital in Hyderabad performed four kidney transplants within a span of 24 hours.

The department of urology and renal transplantation at NIMS performed the transplants including one live-related renal transplant and three cadaveric renal transplants during this period.

Telangana Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru on Wednesday lauded the feat and said that the operations were done free of cost under the Aarogyasree scheme of the state government.

"In a rare feat at NIMS Hospital, doctors performed 4 Kidney Transplants in 24 hours providing a new lease of life to 4 patients suffering from end stage kidney failure. Congratulations to the doctors at NIMS for their services to poor and needy patients. These surgeries which would cost Rs 10 to 15 lakh per transplant in private were done free of cost at NIMS hospital under the Aarogyasree scheme provided by govt of Telangana," Rao tweeted.

According to an official statement, the Cadaver transplant recipients, who have received kidneys from brain-dead beating heart donors have hailed from Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Hyderabad districts.

"All three have been suffering from end-stage renal failure and have been receiving hemodialysis for the past 4 to 5 years," the statement said.

It said that a husband donated the kidney to his wife for a live-related transplant.

"For the live-related transplant, the husband donated the kidney to his wife. They hail from Hyderabad and the patient was suffering from end-stage renal failure for the past 2 years," it said.

The statement informed that all 4 transplant recipients are doing well with good urine output.

"All 4 transplant recipients are doing well with good urine output indicative of a successful kidney transplant. The donor for the live transplant is also recovering well," it said, adding that it was made possible because of two dedicated transplant operation theatres with laminar flow.

"These surgeries were performed by the team of urologists headed by Professor Dr Ram Reddy and Professor Dr Rahul Devraj along with the team including Dr Vidyasagar, Dr Ramachandraiah, Dr Raghuveer, Dr Charan Kumar, Dr Dheeraj, Dr Vinay, Dr Sunil, Dr Arun, Dr Janaki, Dr Vishnu, Dr Pavan, Dr Harsha, Dr Suraj, Dr Poovarasan, Dr Anant, Dr Shahrukh," the statement said.