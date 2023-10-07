4 Arrested For Attack On Police, Anti-Drugs Agency Officials In Jammu And Kashmir

Four people were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in an attack on a joint team of police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two sleuths each of police and NCB were severely injured when they were attacked during a raid on the house of narcotics smuggler Mushtaq Ali alias "Kaka" at Sarore on Thursday evening.

A police spokesman said four hardcore criminals -- Mushtaq Ahmad Mohd Rashid alias Shida of Samba and Farooq Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed of Jammu – were arrested in connection with the attack on the police and NCB teams.

A case under sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered at Bari Brahmana police station, he said.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said police teams are conducting raids at different suspected hideouts and all perpetrators behind the attacks would be behind the bars in no time.

