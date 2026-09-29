Formula E Case Heat On KTR, Telangana Cops Want To Impound His Passport

Raising the heat on BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula E case, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sought impounding of his passport.

The ACB has approached the court seeking to impound the passports of Rama Rao and three other accused - former MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy, and former sports consultant G V L N Kiran Malleswara Rao - in the Formula E case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the transfer of around Rs 55 crore of government funds for the Formula E event held during the previous BRS government in 2023. Funds were allegedly released without mandatory state cabinet, finance department, or RBI approvals. The case was filed on December 19, 2024, after the Congress government came to power.

A chargesheet in the case was filed in March 2026, naming KTR as the prime accused.

The BRS leader last appeared in the Nampally Special ACB Court on September 18. The next hearing is listed for October 30.

Read | "Malicious Propaganda": KTR As He Appears In Court In Formula E Case

The ACB has accused KTR and other officials of alleged financial and procedural violations. KTR has denied wrongdoing and said he would cooperate with the judicial process.

Speaking to the media after his court appearance, KTR accused the Congress government of "malicious propaganda" against the Opposition and ignoring governance.

"For the last three years, ever since the Congress government came to power, its entire focus has been on targeting the Opposition," he said, alleging that the government was trying to "harass and trouble" former chief minister KCR and BRS leaders.

In the Formula E case, KTR defended the race as an initiative intended to enhance Hyderabad's profile and attract investment into the electric-vehicle sector.