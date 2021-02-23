Former Village Head In Maharashtra's Palghar Arrested For Allegedly Raping 8-Year-Old: Report

The accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her sweets and allegedly raped her, police said

Police have arrested a 62-year-old former village sarpanch for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said today.

The incident took place on Monday when the eight-year-old girl went to the accused's house in Manor village to pluck fruits from his garden.

The accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her sweets and allegedly raped her, the official from Manor police station told news agency Press Trust of India.

The girl raised an alarm following which some people residing nearby rushed to the spot and caught the accused, he said.

They handed over the accused to the police and the girl was later sent for a medical examination, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused is the former sarpanch (village head) of Manor gram panchayat, he added.



