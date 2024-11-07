Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Spotted At Third Wave Coffee In Bengaluru. See Pics

Rishi Sunak was the UK prime minister for 20 months.

Rishi Sunak, the former British Prime Minister, and his wife Akshata Murty were recently spotted enjoying a cosy coffee date at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru. Photos of the couple showed them looking relaxed and at ease as they placed their order at the counter and settled into their table. While Mr Sunak wore a crisp white shirt and black trousers, Ms Murty donned a pastel-coloured kurta. The couple's coffee outing is a rare public appearance, considering their busy schedules. Notably, Rishi Sunak served as the UK's Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024.

As news of their outing spread, social media users took to platforms like X and Threads to share the moment. Some users even joked about Mr Sunak's ties to Infosys, his in-laws' company, with one person humorously commenting that he must be working 70-hour weeks at the Electronic City Infosys office.

See the pictures here:

Lot happened over coffee! Rishi Sunak, MP and former UK PM, and Akshata Murthy were spotted at Third Wave Coffee in Namma Bengaluru.



PC : @vinaykoppadpic.twitter.com/hFkgR9Lu4H — North BangalorePost (@nBangalorepost) November 7, 2024

Another Threads user shared a video of the couple and wrote, ''Spotted Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty right across from my table at Third Wave. It really does pay off going to Third Wave guys.''

The locals were thrilled to see them and couldn't resist asking for selfies, which the couple happily obliged.

Before this, Mr Sunak visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, where he sought blessings along with his wife and in-laws. The family also participated in the rituals at Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt.

Rishi Sunak, who became the first British Prime Minister of Hindu origin, has ancestral roots in India. Last year, he visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife before attending the G20 Summit. During their time at the temple, they performed puja and abhishek (the ritual pouring of water on the deity's idol) and interacted with the swamis.