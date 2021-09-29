Former Tamil Nadu Minister Gets 5 Years In Jail For Misappropriation Of Funds

The minister and several others were charged in 1997 (Representational)

A special trial court in Tamil Nadu found former Minister R Indira Kumari and her husband guilty of misappropriation of funds during her tenure as Minister of Social Welfare during the AIADMK government from 1991 to 1996.

The Special Court for MLAs and MPs sentenced the Minister and her husband Babu to five years in prison.

The former minister has been convicted for diversion of Rs 15.45 lakhs to a trust run by her husband Babu. The minister and several others were charged in 1997 for siphoning off government funds by creating trusts.