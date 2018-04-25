Former Telangana BJP Leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy Joins Congress Apart from Mr Reddy, G Surya Kiran and others joined the Congress at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nagam Janardhan Reddy and a few others joined the Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi. (PTI) New Delhi: Former BJP national executive member Nagam Janardhan Reddy and some other leaders from Telangana joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today.



Apart from Mr Reddy, G Surya Kiran and others joined the Congress at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, the party said.



Mr Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mahbubnagar constituency in the state on a BJP ticket, quit the saffron party last month.



Prior to his stint with the NDA major, Mr Reddy was part of the Telugu Desam Party or TDP and has also been a minister.



All India Congress Committee or AICC in-charge Ram Chandra Khuntia and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy were also present on the occasion.









