Former PM Manmohan Singh Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

Manmohan Singh, 86, had filed his nomination papers in Jaipur last week (File)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday got elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan after the opposition BJP failed to field a candidate against him. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP parliamentarian Madan Lal Saini.

Mr Singh was declared elected unopposed after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations for the bypoll ended at 3 pm today.

The Congress, which had won the assembly polls last year, has the support of its 100 MLAs, 12 independents and six MLAs of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party-- enough to get the party veteran through to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP, which has 73 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, chose not to field a candidate against Mr Singh. The party still holds nine out ten Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Mr Singh on his election.

"I congratulate former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Dr Singh's election is a matter of pride for the entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot," he tweeted.

Manmohan Singh, 86, last week filed his nomination papers in Jaipur, flanked by Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Mr Singh was a member of Rajya Sabha from Assam since 1991 until his term ended in June. The Congress did not have the strength to get him reelected from Assam, and there was no vacancy left elsewhere.

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.