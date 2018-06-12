Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stable, Say AIIMS Sources; PM, Top Leaders Visit Him This morning, a team of AIIMS doctors assessed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health and it will decide on whether and when to discharge him

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is going through a series of medical tests at Delhi's AIIMS, where he spent the night after he was brought in on Monday. The hospital said yesterday that the 93-year-old has a urinary tract infection.



This morning, a team of doctors assessed his health and it will decide on whether and when to discharge him. Sources say the former prime minister is in a stable condition. Doctors want to carry out tests that they say have not been done for the past two years before Mr Vajpayee is allowed to go home.



The BJP yesterday said Mr Vajpayee was admitted to hospital "



Late last night, the hospital said in a statement that the former PM's condition was stable and many tests were being carried out.



Sources say he is in the VIP coronary care unit.



The treatment is being monitored by Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS or All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the doctor who was Mr Vajpayee's personal physician for over three decades.



Mr Vajpayee, the first non-Congress PM to complete a five-year term, has been away from public life since 2009, and has not been seen leaving his home in Delhi.



In 2009, the BJP patriarch was admitted to hospital just 48 hours before a party leadership meeting in Nagpur. That was when he stepped away from active politics.



Mr Vajpayee, one of the BJP's tallest leaders, ruled the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for almost six years from 1999.



