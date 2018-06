Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been away from public life since 2009

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital today "for a routine check-up and investigations," his party BJP said today. The 93-year-old former prime minister would be under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS or All India Institute of Medical Sciences.Mr Vajpayee has been away from public life since 2009, and has not been seen leaving his home in Delhi.