Former Pak President Pervez Musharraf's Body Arrives In Karachi For Burial

The 79-year-old retired general had been living in the UAE since 2016 in self-exile. (File)

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's body arrived here on Monday on a special flight from Dubai and he will be buried on Tuesday in the Army Cantonment area where all arrangements have been completed, officials said.

General Pervez Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old retired general, who had been living in the UAE since 2016 in self-exile, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Musharraf's wife Saba, son Bilal, daughter and other close relatives arrived with the body on the special Airbus 319 aircraft of Malta aviation arranged by the UAE authorities and bearing flight number MLM 567.

The aircraft touched down at the old terminal area of Jinnah International Airport amid heavy security with the former President's family and body taken to the Malir cantonment area, officials said.

The flight took off from Al Makhtoum airport in Dubai at 7:30 PM and reached Karachi around 9:55 PM.

"Arrangements have been completed at the Malir Cantt where he will be buried at Karachi's Old Army Graveyard. The funeral prayers will take place at the Gulmohar Polo Ground in Malir Cantt," according to an official source.

The Information Secretary of the All Pakistan Muslim League, which Musharraf formed after taking retirement, said that all arrangements have been completed.

"The funeral prayers will be offered at the Polo Ground in Malir Cantt at 1:45pm," he said, adding that Musharraf would be laid to rest at the Army Graveyard.

The former military ruler's body was scheduled to reach Karachi airport on Monday afternoon but delay in the availability of an aircraft and some other documentation and NoCs procedures between Pakistan's mission in the UAE and the Pakistan government delayed the repatriation of Musharraf's body.

Musharraf's mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

Musharraf, who seized power after a bloodless military coup in October 1999 and ousted the elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ruled Pakistan till 2008 as chief executive and President.

The former president and army chief was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and migrated to Pakistan after Partition in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)