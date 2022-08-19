Sameer Wankhede, Aryan Khan Case Officer, Gets Death Threats, Files Police Complaint

Sameer Wankhede lodged a complaint with Goregaon Police Station, claiming he had received death threats.

Sameer Wankhede, the former Zonal Director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau, or NCB, has lodged a complaint with Goregaon Police Station, claiming he had received death threats on social media.

According to sources, someone under the Twitter handle 'Aman' had sent a message to Mr Wankhede on August 14, saying: "Tumko pata hai tumne kya kiya hai, iska hisaab tumko dena padega [Do you know what you have done? You will have to pay for it]." Another tweet from the same handle, stated: "Tumko khatam kar denge [You will be finished]."

Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede received death threats on social media. He gave this information to Goregaon Police Station.



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/iIm8XRJirK — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022



After having received these threats, Mr Wankhede approached Goregaon police for help. An FIR was registered on the basis of Mr Wankhede's complaint and his statement was recorded yesterday.

The Twitter account from where the threats were issued had zero followers and the account was probably created for the sole purpose of issuing those threats to Mr Wankhede, sources in the police said.

Mr Wankhede hit the headlines following NCB's raids on a Mumbai cruise ship in October 2021, following which, the anti-narcotics agency arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh

Khan, and 19 others, as it was claimed by the agency that drugs were seized during the raid.

Mr Wankhede was removed from the high-profile investigation and a vigilance probe was initiated after allegations of corruption surfaced against him.

The Aryan Khan drug case probe, meanwhile, was moved from the Mumbai zone to the central team of NCB. Later, the anti-drugs agency cleared Aryan Khan of all charges.