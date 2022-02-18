Probe Agency NIA's Ex-Officer Arrested For Leaking Information To Lashkar

During raids, the NIA also sealed his house in Himachal Pradesh in November.

The National Investigation Agency has arrested its former investigator, an IPS officer, who is alleged to have leaked leaked sensitive information to Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

AD Negi, superintendent of police, during his tenure as an investigative officer in the NIA, had shared sensitive information with an over ground worker of Lashkar in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of the Agency said.

The officer was on deputation to the NIA.

