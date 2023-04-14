5 Facts About Gangster's Son Who Was Gunned Down By UP Police

Asad Ahmed is one of the five sons of former MP Atiq Ahmed. His brother Ali Ahmed surrendered before a court in July last year. His other brother Mohammad Umar surrendered a month later in connection with the abduction of a businessman.

Asad Ahmed had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head for his involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case.

He had reportedly taken charge of his father's gang after the surrender of his two brothers.

Asad Ahmed was studying law at a private college in Lucknow.