The duo was wanted for the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

5 Facts About Gangster's Son Who Was Gunned Down By UP Police
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday shot dead Asad Ahmed, son of former MP and gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in an encounter in Jhansi. His aide Ghulam was also gunned down by the police.

Here are five facts about Asad Ahmed:

  1. Asad Ahmed is one of the five sons of former MP Atiq Ahmed. His brother Ali Ahmed surrendered before a court in July last year. His other brother Mohammad Umar surrendered a month later in connection with the abduction of a businessman.

  2. Asad Ahmed had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head for his involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case.

  3. He had reportedly taken charge of his father's gang after the surrender of his two brothers.

  4. Asad Ahmed was studying law at a private college in Lucknow. 

  5. Asad Ahmed was headed to Madhya Pradesh on a bike with Ghulam when the two were intercepted and shot dead by the UP Police. According to police, Asad and Ghulam fired at them first “with the intent to kill”.



