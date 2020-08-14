Devendra Fadnavis Tasked By BJP To Play Big Role In Bihar Elections

There is speculation, Devendra Fadnavis may be made Bihar's campaign in-charge, sources said (File)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been tasked by the BJP to play a big role in the Bihar election, due later this year.

Devendra Fadnavis joined a core group meeting of the BJP in Bihar via video link from Mumbai yesterday, which signed that he would play a crucial role in the state election. According to sources, the party's central leadership has instructed Bihar leaders that Mr Fadnavis be looped in on information related to the Bihar election campaign. He will also participate in every important meeting related to the polls.

Many have linked this move to the raging controversy over the Sushant Singh Rajput death and the tussle between Bihar and Maharashtra over the investigation. The 34-year-old actor's death has taken a political turn in Bihar, his home state. Parties both in the Nitish Kumar-led government and the opposition have called for a CBI investigation into the death of "a promising young boy from Bihar".

The Maharashtra government, however, contests Bihar's jurisdiction. Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena has accused ally-turned-rival BJP of bringing politics into the actor's death because of the elections.

Mr Fadnavis has been at the forefront of BJP attacks on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya. The BJP alleges the Thackerays are blocking proper investigations.

BJP sources say Mr Fadnavis's role has not been decided yet, though there is speculation he may be made campaign in-charge in Bihar.

The core committee of the BJP in Bihar includes Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, and Union Minister for State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai and Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav.

Bhupendra Yadav was campaign in charge for the BJP in the Maharashtra election last year.

The Bihar election is due in October-November as the term of the current assembly ends on November 29.

In the middle of the nation's fight against the coronavirus, the Election Commission has yet to take a final call on the Bihar election dates. Some political parties have called for deferring the election because of virus precautions.