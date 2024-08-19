Former Kolkata Hospital Principal At CBI Office For Day 4 Of Questioning

The former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered, has arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata for the fourth day of questioning.

Ordered by the Calcutta High Court to probe the brutal rape-murder, the CBI is also examining Sandip Ghosh's call records and chats. He has been asked to provide details of his phone calls before and after the incident that occurred on August 9.

The CBI team is also planning to get the details of Mr Ghosh's phone calls and data consumption from his mobile phone service provider.

On Saturday, the second consecutive day of questioning, the former principal, was grilled for over 13 hours after he reached the office at 11 am. The questioning went on till past midnight.

During the questioning, Mr Ghosh was asked to detail his steps after he got the news of the trainee doctor's doctor, especially why he did not inform her parents about it for nearly three hours.

He was also asked about the sudden renovation of rooms near the seminar hall, where the body was found.

The answers given by Mr Ghosh will be verified by the investigators with versions provided by other doctors and interns who were on duty along with the victim on the night of the incident.

So far, the probe agency has questioned over 20 people including doctors and college staff.

The former principal had resigned from the post two days after the woman's body was found. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.



The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Police have arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, who had access to the hospital that night and he is now the main accused in the case.

