Who Was Former Indian Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas Who Died At 90

Former chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, died on March 15, due to age-related ailments. Known for his heroic role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, he later emerged as a leading peace activist, advocating for nuclear disarmament after his retirement.

The Indian Navy announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, “With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to announce the sad demise of Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, age 90 years, on #15Mar 24 at Secunderabad.”

With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to announce the sad demise of Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, age 90 years, on #15Mar 24 at Secundarabad.

He was commissioned into the #IndianNavy on 01 Sep 1953 & retired…

Some facts about Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas

– Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas was born on September 5, 1933. He attended the Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri in Delhi and joined the Indian Navy's 1st course of the Joint Services Wing (JSW) in Dehradun in 1949 when he was 15.

– Admiral Ramdas was commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 1, 1953, and received training as a communication specialist at the Royal Naval College, Greenwich.

– Admiral Ramdas played a major role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war by commanding the INS Beas in a significant naval operation. This operation stopped Pakistan from rescuing 93,000 soldiers and captured ships smuggling illegal goods. His leadership and bravery in enemy waters earned him the Vir Chakra, the third-highest gallantry award. In 2004, Admiral Ramdas was awarded the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for his efforts in building peace between India and Pakistan.

- He commanded a Patrol Vessel Squadron and served as Naval Attache in Germany. He was promoted to Rear Admiral and held key posts, including Flag officer commanding the eastern fleet, Deputy Chief of Naval staff, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, FOC-in-C (South) and FOC-in-C (East).

– Admiral Ramdas was appointed as the 13th Chief of Naval Staff on November 30, 1990. During his tenure, he oversaw significant developments in the Indian Navy. He later served as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee after the retirement of former army chief General S. F. Rodrigues in June 1993.