Former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala's Wife Dies At 81

Om Prakash Chautala is serving a jail term in a teachers recruitment scam. (File)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala's wife Sneh Lata died on Sunday at a private hospital in Gurgaon, a party leader. She was 81.

The former chief minister's was put on a ventilator in the hospital's ICU today morning, senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Ashok Arora told PTI. He said that Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a jail term in teachers recruitment scam in the state, was not with her when she died.

Om Prakash Chautala's son Abhay was addressing a rally when he learnt about his mother's critical condition and rushed to Gurgaon,

Sneh Lata was hospitalised in January but was discharged after a few days later. She was admitted to the Gurgaon hospital again a few days ago following health complications.

Her funeral will be held at the Chautala family's native place in Haryana's on Monday afternoon.

Haryana's Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu condoled her death. "I pray to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members to bear the tragic loss," he said.

