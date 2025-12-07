Former Kutch Collector Gets Five-Year Jail Term In Land Allotment Scam

A Special Court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in Ahmedabad (Rural) has convicted former Bhuj (Kutch) District Collector Pradeep Nirankarnath Sharma for his involvement in a land allotment scam during his tenure.

The court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

The case relates to the period between 2003 and 2006 when Sharma headed the District Land Pricing Committee (DLPC). According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he allegedly abused his official position to sanction multiple parcels of government land in Varshmedi village, Anjar taluka, to Welspun India Limited and its group companies at rates lower than government-approved norms. This undervaluation caused substantial financial loss to the State exchequer and reportedly generated proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 1.20 crore.

The ED initiated money laundering proceedings after state agencies flagged irregularities in the allotment process. Properties acquired through the alleged proceeds of crime were provisionally attached during the investigation. In its judgment, the court ordered the confiscation of these attached assets in favour of the Central Government under Section 8(5) of the PMLA.

The court also clarified that the period of custody already undergone by Sharma during the investigation and trial will be considered and set off against the sentence. Further, it directed that non-valuable seized items be destroyed once the appeal period concludes, while valuable unclaimed items will be deposited with the government following legal procedures.

Sharma, who was out on bail pending trial, has been directed to surrender and be taken into judicial custody to serve his sentence. The court has forwarded copies of the judgment to the District Magistrate, Ahmedabad, and relevant authorities for necessary compliance.