Former DU Professor SAR Geelani Who Was Acquitted In Parliament Attack Case Dies

SAR Geelani passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest

Former Delhi University professor SAR Geelani, who was arrested and later acquitted by the Supreme Court in connection with the Parliament attack case, died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, his family said.

"He passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest," a family member confirmed.

Mr Geelani, who used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

