Former Defence Secretary RK Mathur Takes Oath As Ladakh's First Lieutenant Governor

Former Defence Secretary RK Mathur was today sworn-in as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Mathur was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal at a function held at Sindhu Sanskriti auditorium at Tisuru.

The warrant of appointment was read by a senior official at the function after which the oath ceremony took place.

Mr Mathur, an IAS officer of 1977 batch from Tripura, later inspected a guard of honour of local police.

A post graduate in Industrial Engineering from IIT, Mr Mathur retired as Defence Secretary in 2015 and was appointed as Chief Information Commissioner in December the same year. He completed his tenure in November last year after turning 65.

Ahead of the swearing-in, the Union Home Ministry revoked notification of December last year of imposition of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on Wednesday night appointed Umang Narula, an IAS officer of 1989 batch, as advisor to Mr Mathur besides posting SS Khandare, an IPS officer of 1995 batch, as 'Head of Police' in Ladakh.



