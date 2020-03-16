Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Nominated To Rajya Sabha By President

Ranjan Gogoi is the first former Chief Justice to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was noninated for Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, by President Ram Nath Kovind. The President's move is a first. So far, few members of the judiciary has crossed over to the space of legislature.

Former Chief Justice Ranganath Mishra ad joined the Congress and became a Member odf Parliament. Later, former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam became first Governor of Kerala to be appointed by the Narendra Modi Government.

Justice Gogoi had retired in November last year after presiding over the Supreme Court for around 13 months.