'Despite Differences,' Former BJP Ally Akali Dal Backs Droupadi Murmu For President

21 months after breaking its alliance with the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal today announced its support for the NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

"Despite our differences with BJP over farm laws, issue of release of imprisoned Sikhs, and others, we have decided to back their candidate," said party president Sukhbir Badal after the party's core committee meeting in Chandigarh.

Mr Badal said that his party could never follow or support a candidate fielded by Congress as the grand old party has "betrayed" the Sikh community by "attacking the Golden Temple" and got "thousands of Sikhs killed".

"Akali Dal has always supported people from marginalised sections of society. It's our responsibility to support people from the weakest sections of society," he said, adding that Ms Murmu is also one of them as she is from the Scheduled Tribe community.

The Akali president went on to list a number of grievances it has with the BJP and said it's putting them aside because a woman from a poor background is getting the opportunity to become President of the country.

Mr Badal said BJP chief JP Nadda had called him to ask for support in the upcoming Presidential elections. "Madam (Droupadi Murmu) also called me and asked for support. Considering Madam's request, we have decided that we will do all we can to try to make her the country's President," he said.

Ms Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand. A resident of Odisha, if elected, the 64-year-old will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India.

The ruling party on its own has about 49 per cent of the electoral college and to elect the President, one needs to cross the 50 per cent mark.

Several opposition parties, on Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's insistence, fielded former union minister Yashwant Sinha as the joint candidate for President against the BJP. The candidature is more of a symbolic show of opposition unity as Mr Sinha is almost certain to lose.

Ms Banerjee has, however, changed track now saying they would have considered not feeding a candidate had they known the BJP would field a tribal candidate.

"We have sentiments towards tribals. If the BJP had earlier said they would nominate a tribal for the presidency, all the opposition parties could have sat together and discussed it. But they only called us to ask for our suggestions," Ms Banerjee said.