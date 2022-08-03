Former Bengal Minister Not Cooperating, Unlike His Aide: Probe Agency

School jobs scam: Special PMLA judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu has reserved the order. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought four days' custody of former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Services Commission (SSC) scam case before a special court in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The agency also sought three days' custody of Mr Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose residence it recovered crores of rupees in cash, besides jewellery and other valuables.

Special PMLA judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu reserved the order after hearing all parties in the case.

The former minister's lawyer prayed for his bail, while Ms Mukherjee's cousel submitted that there was no requirement for any further ED custody of his client.

Appearing for ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted that several companies and properties in the joint holding of Chatterjee and Mukherjee were unearthed, and they need to be questioned on these.

Mr Raju claimed before the court that Mr Chatterjee has not been cooperating in the investigation, while Mr Mukherjee is comparatively cooperative.

