Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Dies At 86

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been battling for his life with post-Covid complications in a hospital for weeks, died of multiple organ failure, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled his death and said he was a "popular leader and a veteran administrator".

"Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Mr Gogoi, a Congress stalwart in the state, had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital the next day. He had recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital after two months.

But he had to be re-admitted on November 2, because of post-Covid complications, and was put on non-invasive ventilation till his condition deteriorated on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mr Gogoi's health had improved slightly but his urine output remained a cause of concern.

Today, Mr Sarma, while giving an update on his health, said he was "extremely critical". "We are only getting some signs from his brain and a little eye movement. All other organs have stopped functioning," he had said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had returned from an official tour over Mr Gogoi's health. "Flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programmes midway to be on the side of respected Tarun Gogoi da & his family as the former CM's health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery," he had tweeted.