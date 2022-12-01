Formed Committee To Implement Uniform Civil Code: Shivraj Chouhan

The move comes a year ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has taken the first step to implement a uniform civil code in the state by forming a committee to look into the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated today. The move comes a year ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a gathering of tribals in Barwani district on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "I'm of the firm view that uniform civil code (UCC) should be implemented across the country… In Madhya Pradesh, I'm forming a committee (to study and implement UCC) and one marriage norm for everyone".

"The time has come for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and one wife norm for everyone. Why should there be two sets of laws in the country?" Mr Chouhan said, addressing a function in presence of the state's animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel, who officially has four wives.

Mr Patel had made the declaration in his poll nomination affidavit, filed during the 2018 assembly elections.

A few days ago, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, Congress national general secretary in-charge of communication and media, Jairam Ramesh, had accused the BJP of raising the issue only for political advantage ahead of elections.

"In 2018 (during the first term of the Narendra Modi government), the Law Commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan, in its report on the issue had stated, that the "UCC is neither necessary, desirable nor practical. Instead of raising the issue before every major election, why doesn't the BJP have the courage to have a debate over the findings in the 2018 report, in the Parliament," he said.