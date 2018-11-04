'Forget Past, Help Us Build Temple': Sushil Modi To Muslims On Ayodhya

Sushil Modi also criticised the Supreme Court for saying the Ram temple case was not a priority.

Sushil Modi, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and the state BJP's senior leader, has joined the demand for fast-tracking of Ram Temple construction at Ayodhya. Mr Modi has appealed to Muslims to relinquish their claim, reasoning that a mosque can be built anywhere, but a Ram temple can only be built at birthplace of the Lord Ram.

"If the top court can hear Karnataka political development at midnight, urban Naxal cases on priority, why this matter was not considered urgent," he questioned while speaking at a party function. The Supreme Court has pushed back any possibility of hearing the title suit on Ayodhya to January, saying there are "other priorities".

Mr Modi's boss, Nitish Kumar, has indicated that he would prefer a resolution by the legal route and is willing to wait for it. His party - an ally of the BJP in Bihar -- has advised patience to right-wing groups that are vociferously demanding an executive order on the matter that will bypass the court.

There was no comment from Mr Kumar or his Janata Dal United.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has harshly criticized any attempt at what he called "creating religious divide' in the state. Earlier this year, he did not spare two union ministers of the BJP.

Over the last weeks, the demand for a temple has grown, with support from a section of central ministers and hints from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Union Minister Giriraj Singh admitted that the private members' bill that will be brought in the next session of parliament by Rakesh Sinha has been cleared by the party.

A section within the BJP has already showed support for fast-tracking the temple issue.

Senior BJP leader and union minister Vijay Goel has said people want the temple to be built, "be by the Supreme Court's decision, constitutional law or any other discussion".

Union minister PP Chaudhary suggested the Supreme Court take a call on the case quickly. "I can't say about the government, but my personal opinion is that if there is a judicial delay then a law can be made," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given oblique hints about the issue. "To fulfill what you want, I advise you to light a diya in the name of Lord Ram, because it will happen very soon," Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. "It is time to make it a reality. We have to take this programme forward from Diwali," he said.