Forest Officer Shares Heartwarming Video Of Mother Leopard Reuniting With Lost Cub

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts about wildlife, shared a heartwarming video of a mother leopard reuniting with her baby. The video which is a few months old was captured in West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve. Mr Kaswan informed that the cub was found in a tea estate by the forest officials but it wasn't removed. It was kept in the same location and after a few days, its mother came back to take her cub.

''#Mother. She came back & took the cub. A lovely moment captured,'' he captioned the video.

#Mother. She came back & took the cub. Lovely moment captured. pic.twitter.com/53kJBf0bsv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 2, 2023

Sharing more information, Mr Kaswan wrote, ''This is a few months old video. When we found cubs in a tea estate. The cubs were checked and were not removed. They were kept in same location with some security. Cubs were monitored with camera. And safe location. This was third such operation where mother was reunited in same manner with cubs. Now we don't remove cubs in such circumstance.''

The video has gone viral, and people were impressed with the forest department's efforts in reuniting the mother and her baby.

One user wrote, ''Kudos to Indian conservators, seems to have cracks the code of reuniting cubs.'' Another commented, ''When elaborate Ecosystem and Infrastructure of Forest Reserves, when can India have its own Discovery channel like streaming.''

A third added, ''wonderful gesture and act of real humanity you and your team and many other like you in services & their support system are doing. Giving back lost kid to any mother will garner so much of unknown or known fruitful life and moments. #Blessings Hope they celebrated reunion nicely.'' A fourth said, ''Your posts are absolute treats... Nature at its best.''

According to Wildlife SOS, leopard cubs remain with their mother until about two years of age, wherein they learn all the necessary skills from their mother to hunt, forage, feed and survive in the wild. If a leopard cub is lost or orphaned, it is highly unlikely for the cub to be able to survive in the wild without the mother.