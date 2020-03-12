'Coronavirus Matter Of Concern,' Says Foreign Minister; Cases Climb To 73

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar addresses Lok Sabha.

Coronavirus outbreak is a "matter of concern", Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told parliament today as cases across the country climbed to 73. "Exceptional situations require exceptional response," he said, adding that "travel at this time is not recommended as it only heightens risks".

Seventy-three cases have been reported across India as the country witnessed its biggest jump in the number of infections in the last two weeks. Kerala has reported maximum number of cases.

Stepping up measures to curb the spread, the Union health ministry on Thursday said that all existing visas -- except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas -- will be suspended till April 15 as the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a "pandemic".

