Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: India Suspends Most Visas Amid Spike In Cases

India on Wednesday suspended all visas till April 15 amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. Sixty-seven people in India have tested positive for the illness, which has spread to over 100 countries, killed over 4,5000, and a major chunk of them are tourists from Italy.

A government communique said all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals from COVID-19 nations - China Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany -- after February 15, shall be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.

The developments came as the World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, meaning a disease that has spread worldwide and affected huge number of people. In a series of tweets, the WHO said it was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity (of the virus), and by the alarming levels of inaction".

The United States this morning also suspended all travel from Europe for the next 30 days, except the United Kingdom.

