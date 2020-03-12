Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Tweets

Tom Hanks, 63, said he and Rita Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita wife have tested positive for coronavirus, the actor announced on Twitter this morning. He said the couple is in Australia at present.

Tom Hanks said he and Rita Wilson, both 63, came down with a fever while in Australia and will now be isolated and monitored.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram, along with a photo of a surgical glove placed inside a biohazard trash bag.

The star couple will now be isolated and monitored, he said.

"What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" the actor wrote.

Tom Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping around the world, infecting over 1.25 lakh people in 100-plus countries and killing over 4,000.

According to a Deadline Hollywood report, the Elvis film directed by Baz Luhrmann features Tom Hanks as the legendary singer's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Australia, where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested postive, has 136 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths. The country on Thursday unveiled a massive US $11 billion spending plan designed to curb the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and avert the country's first recession in 29 years. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the nearly Australian $18 billion package - equivalent to just under one percent of GDP - which will primarily be targeted at businesses.

(With inputs from AFP)