Coronavirus Impact: Visas To India Suspended Till April 15

The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic. In a series of tweets, the WHO said, ""WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction". A second tweet read, "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic".

"Visa free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15th 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure," the communique read.

It also said all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals from COVID-19 nations – Chia Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, shall be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.

"International traffic through land borders will be restricted to Designated check posts with robust screening facilities. These will be notified separately," the communique read.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 67, with fresh cases reported in Kerala, Karnataka and Pune.

Maharashtra has reported 10 cases of the Coroinavirus – two of them in Mumbai and eight in Pune.

More than 40 "First contacts" of five coronavirus patients have been placed under observation in Maharashtra.

The Delhi government will hold a one-day special Assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the coronavirus situation in the national capital on March 13. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Coronavirus scare has forced closure of schools and colleges in parts of the country. Delhi has shut its primary schools till March 31. Kashmir and Ladakh has shut its schools and colleges and the Indian Institute of Management has postponed its annual convocation.