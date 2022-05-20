'Forcibly Captured By Aurangzeb': Hindu Side On Mosque Committe's Plea

The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court

The lawyers representing the Hindu devotees yesterday urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by the Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque committee challenging the filming inside the Mosque.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued a notice to the Hindu side and the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea filed by the Mosque committee, which had opposed filming inside the mosque and also accused the Varanasi court-appointed commissioner of partiality.

In their response, the lawyers for the Hindu devotees in their petition claimed that the property belongs to Lord Adi Vishweshwar for thousands of years and it was forcibly captured by Aurangzeb.

The Supreme Court yesterday said it would take up the case on Friday after the lawyers for the Hindu petitioners asked for an adjournment. The top court also asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter.

Here is what the petition filed by the Hindu side says

Aurangzeb passed the order for demolishing the temple in the capacity of a sovereign and the land does not belong to any Muslim, body of Muslim or Waqf board.

A mosque can be constructed only on a Waqf property. In this case, Aurangzeb did not create any Waqf and did not bequeath the property in question to the God

Hindu devotees have already been worshipping the deities of Lord Adivisheshwar, Goddess Shringar Gauri and others existing within the property in question

Circumambulation around the deity is an integral part of worship recognized by the Hindu law

The devotees in thousands circumambulate through the Parikrama Marg, and on festive days the devotees assemble in lakhs to perform pooja

On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances".

"Balancing the equity", the top court had while hearing a plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, passed the order and refused to stay the ongoing proceedings before the lower court.

The video graphics survey of the mosque was ordered on April 18, 2021, by the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi. The Varanasi court is hearing a petition by five Hindu women who claim there are idols of Hindu gods and goddesses in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court for the restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.