"Can't Be Tolerated For Long": BJP MP After Meiteis Blocked From Annual Hilltop Pilgrimage

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Wednesday said restrictions imposed by some groups on visiting Thangjing, a sacred site for Meiteis, is a violation of freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution. He said it would be hard for Meiteis to tolerate such restrictions for long as Thangjing has religious and cultural significance for the community.

"Peace process between the two sides has already been initiated by the Centre. At such a time when there is an understanding to restore peace, such fresh developments (restriction on visiting Thangjing) are unfortunate," the MP, who is also a member of the former royal family of Manipur, told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"The Centre can and should take relevant steps. If armed miscreants and some obstinate organisations are allowed to do whatever they want, it would be difficult to achieve peace and it would disturb normalcy," Mr Sanajaoba said.

He said the recent objection to visiting the sacred Thangjing is a challenge to freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Since time immemorial, Meiteis have been ascending to Thangjing for pilgrimage. It has religious and cultural significance for the community. No civilised group would object to others visiting their sacred place," he said. "While Meiteis are bearing such humiliation, this cannot be tolerated for long."

Any unwarranted act which affects the other community definitely has the potential to disturb peace, the MP said.

"The best way forward is for both Meiteis and Kukis who favour peace to exercise self-restraint so as not to provoke the other community. Otherwise, it will be difficult for peace to return soon," Mr Sanajaoba said.

Earlier, on April 14, following the advice of community elders, a large number of Meiteis called off plans to go to Thangjing hills in Churachandpur district and returned home from Moirang in Bishnupur district, as Kuki and Zomi groups protested, warning against the pilgrims crossing what they call 'buffer zone', or sensitive area.

The distance between Moirang town in Bishnupur district and Thangjing hills is over 10 km.

The sensitive areas are heavily guarded by security forces, and separate the Meitei-controlled Imphal valley and some hills where the Kuki tribes are dominant.

Several Meitei devotees who offered prayers on April 13 to prepare for the pilgrimage returned home after community elders persuaded them, citing the situation at the sacred hill where armed Kuki men were allegedly hiding.

Meitei elders want the community members to undertake the pilgrimage later when the situation improves. They said the route to the sacred site at the top of Thangjing Ching (hill) passes through thick forests and isolated areas, and going through such areas under the prevailing situation can be dangerous for Meiteis.

Meitei community members take the annual pilgrimage in April in accordance with the traditional Manipuri calendar system.

Thangjing Hill is considered a sacred site by the Meitei community, who traditionally visit it throughout the Manipur month of 'Sajibu' which generally falls in April. However, full Moon day and days following it are considered the most auspicious ones.

On April 13, the full Moon day, many Meitei pilgrims from various parts of Imphal valley offered prayers in Bishnupur and camped overnight in Moirang and surrounding areas, preparing for the pilgrimage in the days ahead.

Hundreds of Kuki community members, however, gathered at Thangjing Hill and staged demonstrations on April 13, officials said.

The Kukis said attempts to cross the "buffer zone" shall be considered a direct challenge to the Kuki community and if any untoward incident occurs during such attempts, those who undertake them would be responsible for it.

On April 12 as well, several Kuki civil society organisations "warned" the Meitei community against climbing the Thangjing Hill, stating that any such attempt "will be opposed tooth and nail".

Six Kuki organisations have protested the entry of Meitei pilgrims to Thangjing hills.

Over 260 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke in May 2023.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.