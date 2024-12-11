Forces In India, Abroad Cannot Digest Country's Progress: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that there are forces in the country and outside who are unable to digest India's progress.

"This act of fragmenting the country, dividing the country, insulting the institutions of the country is being done in a planned manner. We must neutralise every anti-national narrative," Mr Dhankhar said while addressing a programme here.

He said the country is witnessing economic development and taking a giant leap.

"A decade ago, our economy was faltering. Today, we are in the fifth position in the world and will be in the third position in a year or two," the vice president said at the programme to launch a skill development centre.

Mr Dhankhar said "Developed India 2047" is no longer a dream, it is a goal.

"This goal will certainly be achieved. The challenge to become developed is that our per capita income must increase by eight times," Mr Dhankhar said.

"But even after all this, there is one thing -- nationalism, love for the nation. We are Indians. We can never compromise on nationalism. It is inherent in nationalism that every person in the country should be prosperous and happy and that is possible only when our thinking goes towards cottage industries, rural industries and small-scale industries," he said.

He said both education and skill are important.

"After a long gap, after three decades of brainstorming, a new education policy has been created and a lot of attention has been given to skill in it," Mr Dhankhar said.

He said there is a need for balance in the society.

"We have rights. But along with rights, we should also have a sense of duty," he said.

The vice president also encouraged people for environment protection.

