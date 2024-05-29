'Force Multiplier': India Successfully Tests Anti-Radiation Missile 'Rudram-II'

The RudraM-II is the latest version after the mark-1 version was tested four years ago.

India successfully test-fired an air-surface anti-radiation missile from a Su-30MKI fighter jet. The RudraM-II anti-radiation supersonic missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The flight test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control & guidance algorithm. RudraM missile is the first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile designed to target enemy ground radars (surveillance, tracking) and communication stations in Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions.

The RudraM-II is the latest version after the mark-1 version was tested four years ago by Su-30MKI, the backbone of India's fighter fleet.

An indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system, RudraM-II is one of the finest and meant to neutralise many types of enemy assets. India currently operates the Russian Kh-31, an anti-radiation missile. The Rudram missiles will replace the Kh-31s.

"The performance of the RudraM-II missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship," a statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF and industry on the successful test-flight of RudraM-II. The successful test has consolidated the role of the RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the Armed Forces, he said.

The missile can be launched from a range of altitudes and can pick up enemy radio frequencies and signals from radars from a range of over 100 km. The missile can operate in Lock-On-Before/After-Launch systems. The internal guidance system of the missile allows it to direct itself toward the target after the launch.

Rudram-I

The Rudram-1 version was test-fired from Sukhoi in 2020 off the east coast of Odisha. The RudraM--1 version has two seekers - A passive-homing head seeker, which can detect and classify targets over a range of radio frequencies and one Millimetre Wave (MMW) seeker that helps the missile to operate in different weather conditions.

The mark-1 version has a range of 100-150 km and can reach up to speeds of Mach 2 (two times the speed of sound). It has a launch altitude range of 1 km to 15 km.

In 2022, the Indian Air Force proposed the acquisition of the Next Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM) in a Rs 1,400 crore deal. Reports suggest the missile can be launched from the Mirage 2000 multirole fighter aircraft. Adani Defence has partnered with DRDO in mass-producing the Rudram-I missile.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)