Forbes 40 Under 40: Nikhil Kamath Stands Out As Only Indian Billionaire On List

Four Indian-origin entrepreneurs have made it to a prestigious global list, showing how young founders are building huge fortunes through technology and innovation. The latest Forbes "40 Under 40" list highlights self-made billionaires who achieved this milestone before turning 40, and these four names together hold a net worth of more than $11 billion. This list features 40 individuals worldwide who achieved billionaire status at a young age. Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, is the only entrepreneur from India to make it onto this list.

New York-based entrepreneur Ankur Jain ranked 19th, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. The 35-year-old is the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, a home rental rewards platform valued at $10.8 billion by private investors. Before Bilt, he co-founded Humin, a contact management app acquired by Tinder in 2016. A Wharton School graduate, Ankur Jain is the son of a former dot-com billionaire and is considered one of the most influential young founders in the US tech sector.

Nikhil Kamath ranked 20th on the list, with a net worth of $3.3 billion. The 39-year-old is the co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Zerodha, a Bengaluru-based brokerage firm. He co-founded the company in 2010 with his brother Nithin Kamath, who is currently its CEO. The Kamath brothers were also included in Forbes' 023 billionaires list, with Forbes previously valuing Zerodha at approximately $8 billion. In 2024, Nikhil Kamath launched a podcast called "WTF is," further solidifying his public profile.

Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha, both 22 years old, jointly ranked 27th. They are co-founders of Mercor, an AI-based recruiting startup, along with their partner Brendan Foody. Each has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,826 crore, making them among the youngest billionaires on the Forbes list. Founded in 2023, Mercor assists leading AI labs in Silicon Valley with training their models at scale.

Adarsh Hiremath grew up in the Bay Area and earned a combined bachelor's and master's degree in computer science. Surya Midha was born in Mountain View and spent his childhood in San Jose. He holds a bachelor's degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.