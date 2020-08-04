For Talks, Team Sachin Pilot Should Give Up BJP Hospitality: Congress

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Team Sachin Pilot should apologise to the party high command

Hinting that the Congress could soften its stance towards Rajasthan's dissident MLAs, party Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the key was dialogue, for which Team Sachin Pilot would have to give up the security of the Haryana Police in Manesar, and the hospitality and friendship of the BJP.

Eighteen rebel MLAs, led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, have been camping in a Manesar resort in Haryana's Gurugram since they pulled support from the Congress-led government in Rajasthan.

"Gang rapes are happening; people are being beaten up in Gurgaon. There is no police available for them, but 1,000 policemen are deployed for the security of 19 MLAs. The legislators should first give up the Haryana police's security, the friendship and hospitality of the BJP, return home and only then will the dialogue take place," Mr Surjewala said.

The possible invitation to bury the hatchet comes a day after Mr Surjewala said Team Pilot should "apologise to the high command". He had earlier dismissed party veteran and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's use of harsh words against his former No.2 as "hurt feelings and sentiments" due to the conspiracy to topple his government.

Ahead of the August 14 cabinet meeting, the party has maintained its government in Rajasthan has the support of 102 MLAs, one above the majority mark in the 200-seat assembly.

Though Congress has sent many feelers to Mr Pilot, the rebel leader has not opened his cards yet even though he has said he would not join the BJP.

Mr Surjewala's comments came as he read party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's message on the foundation laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya tomorrow.

He also criticized Bihar Police's interference in the Sushant Singh Rajput case saying it was in the jurisdiction of the state police in Maharashtra where the Congress shares power with Shiv Sena and the NCP.