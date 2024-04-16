Congress's Randeep Surjewala Barred From Campaigning For 2 Days Over Sexist Remark

The poll body had called Randeep Surjewala's remarks "undignified, vulgar, and uncivilized" (File)

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has been barred from campaigning for the upcoming elections for 48 hours starting 6 pm today for his remarks on BJP MP and candidate Hema Malini. This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.

"The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media (print, electronic, social media), etc. in connection with the ongoing elections for 48 hours from 6 pm on 16th April 2024 (Tuesday)," the Election Commission said.

The poll body said it carefully went through the contents and averments in Mr Surjewala's reply to its notice.

"The Commission without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Surjewala for the misconduct," the poll watchdog said.

Earlier this month, the senior Congress leader was sent a show-cause notice by the Election Commission for his comments on BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini. The poll body called his remarks "undignified, vulgar, and uncivilized".

The Commission also alleged that Congress leaders are regular offenders. The party has been asked to list steps taken to ensure that the Commission's advisories on honour and dignity of women in public discourse are complied with.

The BJP had accused Mr Surjewala of making "vile, sexist" remarks against Hema Malini, and called the Congress "misogynistic".

The party's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which Mr Surjewala was seen purportedly making objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the BJP.

Mr Surjewala shot back, accusing the BJP's IT cell of "distorting facts and spreading lies".

Sharing a video from the same event, he wrote: "The BJP is anti-women, so it sees everything from its misogyny-tinted glasses and conveniently spreads lies."

"We respect Hema Malini ji because she is married to Dharmendra ji. She is our bahu," Mr Surjewala was heard saying in the video he posted.