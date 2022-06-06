For Salman Khan, Written Death Threat Was Left On A Bench

This is not the first time Salman Khan has been allegedly threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi

A letter threatening Salman Khan was found outside the actor's Mumbai home, according to sources. The letter was found on a bench near the Bandra Bandstand promenade where the actor's father Salim Khan routinely sits after his morning jog between 7:30 am and 8:00 am on Sunday, the police said. The letter had two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B.

While G.B. could mean Goldy Brar, the latter seems like a reference to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in special cell custody. However, it is not known whether it was Bishnoi who is behind the letter or someone used their names to do the mischief.

"Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga (you will soon meet Moose Wala's fate)," the letter said.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has been allegedly threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi, as in 2018 when Bishnoi was arrested he told media persons outside the court in Jodhpur, “Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity.”

Bishnoi had at the time claimed that he was being framed under false charges but also went on to say, “Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur.”

Reports suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to Salman Khan is being linked with the black buck killing case of 1998, in which the actor is an accused. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case and taken the actor to court. The community believes that the endangered animal is a reincarnation of Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar.

The Mumbai Police has lodged a first information report against unknown persons for sending the letter. The Maharashtra Department of Home Affairs has also increased security for the actor.