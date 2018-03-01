For Rajya Sabha Polls, Congress Wants Left-Backed Independent Nominee

The Congress was also willing to support Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) if the party fields its former General Secretary Sitaram Yechury as the Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal.
"If we want to stop the BJP in the state, the Left and Congress should fight together. We feel that in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, there should be an independent candidate for the fifth seat, which will be supported both by Congress and the Left Front," state Congress President Adhir Chowdhury said in a meeting with the Congress MLAs here.
He said it is evident in the last few elections that the "non-alliance between Congress and CPI-M" in the state has adversely impacted the vote share of both the parties while giving an advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Left Front legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty termed Mr Chowdhury's proposal as "reasonable" but said the party high-command would take the final call in the matter.
But with the reduced strength of the Left Front in the Assembly, the CPI-M is not in a position to send its candidate to the Upper House of Parliament on its own. It has to fall back on the Congress to get its candidate elected.
