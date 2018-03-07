For Narco Analysis Test On Karti Chidambaram, CBI Approaches Court: Reports

The court had yesterday given the CBI three more days to question him.
Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday last on accusations that he had received kickbacks a decade ago to get foreign investment into the INX Media group. The investments, according to the CBI, were cleared by using the influence of his father P Chidambaram, who was then the Union finance minister. At that time, the company was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, now in jail in a murder case.
The request for the court's approval comes just a day after the CBI repeatedly complained to the judge that the 46-year-old son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was not responding to basic questions, choosing only to say that he is a victim of political vendetta when asked "relevant questions".
As an example, the CBI said they had seized Karti Chidambaram's mobile phones but had not been able to access the information because he had refused to share the passwords of his phones.
His answer to every question was, "I am politically victimised", Tushar Mehta, the government's senior law officer who appeared for the CBI, told Special CBI Judge Sunil Rana.
Comments
"I have cooperated. I am not obliged to answer what you (CBI) want to hear," Mr Singhvi had submitted.