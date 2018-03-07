For Narco Analysis Test On Karti Chidambaram, CBI Approaches Court: Reports

All India | | Updated: March 07, 2018 18:20 IST
55 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For Narco Analysis Test On Karti Chidambaram, CBI Approaches Court: Reports

Karti Chidambaram's CBI custody was extended by three days by a Delhi court yesterday.

New Delhi:  Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister arrested on corruption charges, should be put through narco analysis test because he was not cooperating with the probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation has told a Delhi Court and asked for permission from the Special CBI Judge. The court will take up the request for narco test on Friday, according a Press Trust of India report.

The court had yesterday given the CBI three more days to question him.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday last on accusations that he had received kickbacks a decade ago to get foreign investment into the INX Media group. The investments, according to the CBI, were cleared by using the influence of his father P Chidambaram, who was then the Union finance minister. At that time, the company was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, now in jail in a murder case.

The request for the court's approval comes just a day after the CBI repeatedly complained to the judge that the 46-year-old son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was not responding to basic questions, choosing only to say that he is a victim of political vendetta when asked "relevant questions".

As an example, the CBI said they had seized Karti Chidambaram's mobile phones but had not been able to access the information because he had refused to share the passwords of his phones.
His answer to every question was, "I am politically victimised", Tushar Mehta, the government's senior law officer who appeared for the CBI, told Special CBI Judge Sunil Rana.

Comments
Close [X]
Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Karti Chidambaram, said his duty was only to make himself available for questioning.

"I have cooperated. I am not obliged to answer what you (CBI) want to hear," Mr Singhvi had submitted.
 

Trending

Karti ChidambaramKarti Chidambaram narco analysisINX media case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................