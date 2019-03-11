For Lok Sabha Elections, All-Women Polling Booths For Delhi

Outside Delhi, ''pink polling booths'' have been used in other elections, recently in Karnataka last year.

All India | | Updated: March 11, 2019 21:48 IST
States like Karnataka and Rajasthan have experimented with pink "all-women" polling booths.


New Delhi: 

In a first for Delhi, the Election Commission is planning to set up booths with only women staffers to send across a message of women's empowerment. At these special booths, the presiding officers, polling officers, micro observers and security personnel will all be women.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said today that places where these booths could be set up are being identified.

"Some of the polling stations will be manned completely by women. The purpose of this exercise is to showcase their abilities and engender a sense of women's empowerment," he told news agency PTI.

Mr Singh added that a total of 13,816 polling stations will be set at 2,696 locations across Delhi, with a model polling station in each assembly constituency.

Delhi has nearly 1.39 crore registered voters. There are over 76 lakh male voters and more than 62 lakh women voters.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and will be held in seven phases till May 19. In Delhi, elections will be held on May 12.

