'Not Election-Winning Machine, BJP Works For People': PM To Party Workers

PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP is a political organisation that works for the people and not merely an "election-winning machine". Addressing party workers via videoconferencing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "Political commentators see elections only from a political perspective. But for the BJP, the party is not just a machine to win elections. It stands for seva (service), for people, for community, for the country, to bring change."

"People's blessings are like God's blessings. They are very powerful. People will make demands and requests, and we have work for them and understand the society that trusts us during crisis," PM Modi said. "During the lockdown, you (party workers) have made the lives of millions of people easy with your dedication," he added.

"So many BJP workers have treated the poor as their family members during this lockdown and helped them in the fight against COVID-19. Not many know about these workers, they weren't shown on TV as they have been helping people in remote areas," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also reviewed several projects done by BJP workers at the "Seva Hi Sangathan" meet.

Praising the work of the BJP's Rajasthan unit during the lockdown, PM Modi said it shows the party can play a "constructive role" whether it is in power or in opposition during a crisis. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan.

PM Modi praised many state units such as those in Maharashtra and Bihar in their local languages.

"For BJP karyakartas, serving the nation comes first," he tweeted before his address.

The BJP's state units presented a "report card" to PM Modi on their public service and outreach tasks they have done amid the lockdown.

Top BJP leaders including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Giriraj Singh besides party president JP Nadda joined the online meeting from the BJP's headquarters in Delhi, while PM Modi connected via video link from his official residence.