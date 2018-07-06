For 7 Months, Teen Raped In Bihar School By 15 Students, 3 Teachers: Police

The girl's statement was given to the woman police station

For seven months, a teenager in Bihar's Chhapra district was allegedly gang-raped by the principal of her school and two teachers. To add to the 13-year-old's horror, she alleges she was also raped by 15 students of the school during this period. Today, the principal, a teacher and two students of the school were arrested.

The girl, in her complaint to the police, said that she was blackmailed and gang-raped by the accused ever since her father went to jail in December 2017. The girl has named all 18 culprits in her complaint.

The teenager says she was first raped in December, 2017, by a classmate who then blackmailed her. Soon after, four or five more students joined in along with the principal and two other teachers. The blackmailing continued and the number went up to 15. The girl says her ordeal continued for seven months till her father was released from jail and she went to lodge a complaint against the culprits.

A case has been registered at the Ekma police station in Chhapra's Parsagarh, based on the girl's statement.

The girl's complaint was followed by prompt action by the police who arrested the principal, one teacher and two students. Police say they are searching for the rest of the accused.

The girl's statement was given to the woman police station and she was taken to a hospital for medical check-up. A medical board was formed as well for better investigation of the case.

Police officer Ajay Kumar Singh said investigations are on in the case.