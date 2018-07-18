Footballer Paul Pogba Stars In Congress's 'Acche Din' Dig. Details Here

Paul Pogba plays for the English club Manchester United.

A video of French footballer Paul Pogba goofing around, shared online days after the FIFA World Cup ended with France's 2:1 victory over Croatia, was used by the Congress to make a point.



The Congress posted a GIF of Pogba appearing to search for someone, with the caption: "When someone says Achhe Din . Pogba and us, same feels."

The Congress even tagged the football player, who plays for the English club Manchester United. But another tweet delivered an instant counter to the Congress.

Here fixed it pic.twitter.com/5FKngn3OmZ — Guru Ghantal (@TheGuruGhantal) July 17, 2018

As India hurtles towards another national election in 2019, the Congress has amped up its attacks on what it believes is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest let-down. "Acche Din (good times)" was the catch-phrase used by PM Modi in the previous election in 2014, to promise voters better days ahead after 10 years of Congress rule. It soon became wildly popular among BJP supporters. The phrase also became the first target of Congress attacks when it took on the Modi government over demonetization and other steps.