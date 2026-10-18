Food Regulator's Guidelines For Perishable Items Amid Festive Season

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the nation's food regulator, has issued guidelines for the storage and transport of perishable items, which are highly susceptible to microbial growth and spoilage.

It has ordered food business operators engaged in the manufacture, packing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of perishable food commodities to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.

"Transport only in clean, covered and hygienic vehicles or conveyances suitable for transportation of food. Maintain the prescribed temperature conditions throughout storage and transportation," the regulator said in a circular.

It has also stated that only food-grade packaging should be used, and packing of food in gunny bags and non-food-grade material should be avoided.

It has further directed that business owners must protect food items from dust, moisture, pests, physical damage and cross-contamination during storage, loading, unloading and transportation.

"Maintain appropriate records and traceability of consignments and produce invoices or other relevant documents whenever demanded by the competent authority," the regulator said, appealing to state governments, Indian Railways and Regional Directors to ensure compliance.

"It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that perishable food commodities such as khoa, paneer, meat, fish, etc., are at times not handled, stored or transported under appropriate temperature conditions," the advisory added.

The regulator said it can initiate appropriate action, including seizure and destruction of the food items, in cases of non-compliance.

The direction comes amid the festive season and the regulator's campaign against unhygienic conditions in hotels, restaurants and eateries.

Earlier this week, the regulator issued a notice to AB Hotels Ltd, the operator of New Delhi's Radisson Blu Hotel, after it failed to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements and directed it to take immediate corrective measures.

"The FBO has been directed to take immediate corrective measures and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), with supporting documentary and photographic evidence wherever applicable. Failure to comply may lead to further action, including suspension of the FSSAI licence," FSSAI said in a social media post.