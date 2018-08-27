Food, Books, Household Items -- How Rs 10 Crore Raised By NDTV Will Help Kerala Get Back On Its Feet

The household kits will have tarpaulin sheets, ropes, flash torches with batteries, mosquito nets.

The country and people from across the world have opened their hearts and wallets to rebuild flood-hit Kerala. Corporates, individuals, chief ministers, film stars and artistes came forward to help collect over Rs 10 crore. The amount raised by the NDTV-TataSky telethon will now be used to rehabilitate villages, rebuild schools, hospitals and to reconstruct homes in worst-affected districts of the state -- Alappuzha, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

Plan India, a non-profit, non-government organisation which is overseeing this effort, aims to reach the deeper pockets of the state and help get Kerala back on its feet. The Plan India teams are already on the ground and the process has begun.

Mohammad Asif, director of programme implementation, told NDTV that the money raised will be spent on kits with food and household items. Education kits will also be made available to children.

"The need out there is enormous. We have focused on three aspects of support -- food, non-food and education. The funds that we have mobilised will be utilised for these purposes," Mr Asif said.

The organisation has been closely working with the district administration and teams on the ground, which are doing rapid needs assessment, and what the people actually need.



"There are 34,000 families in these three districts who are in need of support. About 23,000 children need education kits. Plan India estimates this will cost at least Rs 25 to 30 crore to help people get back to their lives as soon as possible," he added.

People of Kerala will get dry food items, including 25 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, a litre of oil, a kilo of sugar and biscuits.

The household kits will have tarpaulin sheets, ropes, flash torches with batteries, mosquito nets, floor mats, gas stoves, lighters and a set of utensils. Water purification tablets, buckets, mugs, soaps, towels, sanitary napkins, antiseptic liquid, laundry tubs, detergent powder, combs and more will be sent to the affected.

For children, school bags, activity tools, exercise books, pencil box, pencils, drawing books and stationery items have been included in the kits.

"I would request people to donate. Your generous support more than welcome. It has helped us reach out to a large number of people. There is more need on the ground. We will ensure that as many people benefit from your humanitarian efforts," Mr Asif urged.

More details of Plan India's work and how your money is being spent is available on their website Planindia.org.